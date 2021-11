In this unbelievably surreal McDonald's training video from the 70s, you'll start to wonder if there was some kind of trippy sauce on everyone's burger. The training video stars American comedian and satirist, Pat Paulsen. The chaos begins to intensify at 3:38, when a fellow sticks his head under the soda fountain to drink directly from the spigot. The music in this training video is also spectacular. The psychedelic 70s — what a time to be alive!