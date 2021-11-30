"Jurassic-size" Parasaurolophus statue yours for about six grand

Design Toscano makes resin statues of several species of dino in what it describes as "Jurassic-size"—about 8ft tall and 11ft long, enough to loom over humans but only a third or so of the extinct giants. One will set you back $5,680 plus tax.

This prehistoric replica dinosaur statue is cast in quality designer resin and hand-painted with powerfully convincing color and texture to be as faithful as possible to the form of its ancient species. This display-quality giant dinosaur sculpture transforms any home, garden, restaurant or hotel into something truly glorious!