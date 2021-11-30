Not to be left out, Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Ilhan Omar of being "blood thirsty…pro-Al-Qaeda"

Not to be outshined by Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q–CO), who recently suggested that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D–MN) is a terrorist, Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q–GA) spewed some choice words of her own today to describe her Democrat colleague.

As a guest on Steve Bannon's War Room, Greene accused Omar of being a terrorist sympathizer. "She's pro-Al-Qaeda. She's basically an apologist for Islamist terrorists. There is no need to apologize to that woman … she's blood thirsty … She does not care about our country. She's anti-American."

Is there no limit to how far an American politician can go with the blatant lies and slander?