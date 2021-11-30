Omicron cryptocurrency value surges after news of COVID variant with same name

Via Cointelegraph:

A relatively obscure cryptocurrency called Omicron (OMIC) has surged to an all-time high as of Monday as a new fast-spreading COVID-19 variant got christened with the same name.

The bond-based yield farming project began life in early November as a fork of the OlympusDAO DeFi protocol, but it shares no other connection to the virus aside from the name.

Omicron's OMIC token hit an all-time high of $689 during the Monday morning Asian trading session. The move has added another 200% gains on the day for the token and a whopping 945% since Saturday when it was trading around $65.