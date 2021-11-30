These ducks know where they want to be, they just can't keep track of her!
These ducklings work hard to stay with momma duck
Watch: Florida man hooks a shark which a bald eagle promptly swipes from him
In Dunedin, Florida, Chad Rissman and his uncle Darrin Vick spent the day fishing but had no luck. Finally at dusk, a tiny shark took the bait. But just as Vick began to reel in his catch, a beautiful bald eagle swooped down and snatched the shark. "It's just like brushing the greatness of the… READ THE REST
Freaky surveillance video shows a real dog playing with a ghost dog
Jake DeMarco, 38, was watching live surveillance video of his dog Ryder playing in the backyard when he noticed something rather odd: Ryder was seemingly romping around with another dog. According to DeMarco, his entire yard is "secured by a locked high fence, and therefore impossible for a canine to scale." When DeMarco ran outside… READ THE REST
Here's a DogPhone so your canine can call you whenever it wants
DogPhone, who dis? University of Glasgow computer scientist Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, who specializes in animal-computer interaction, her labrador Zack, and colleagues have developed a videophone system for dogs. It consists of a ball containing a motion-sensitive switch and wireless radio. When the dog shakes the ball, it triggers a nearby laptop to initiate a call. And… READ THE REST
