This Cyber Week, make using your tablet easier than ever with 20% off this stylus pen

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

By now, we all know how useful iPads and digital tablets are. Their functionality and versatility make them a handy tool whether we're utilizing them for personal or professional use. Even as useful as they are, they can be even more so with the help of a stylus pen because, let's face it, writing, drawing, or painting with your finger just doesn't cut it anymore.

The Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets is here to make those tasks easier than ever, and it comes at a big discount this Cyber Monday: 20% off the sale price when you use code CMSAVE at checkout. That drops the price to just $31.99.

The Digi Pen is equipped with a 1.2mm fine tip that is highly durable and will give you uninterrupted precision with no lagging, no skipping, and no scratches. The stylus tip is sure to impress as it works the same as a standard pen or pencil. Its tilt function allows for different strokes when held at different angles, as well as different thicknesses and depths when the pen is pressed harder or lighter against the screen. It even features Palm Rejection Technology that allows you to use the functions of this stylus without worrying about your hand rubbing against the screen and ruining your work.

The battery in the Digi Pen only takes one hour to fully charge and can last up to a full 20 hours of use, so you'll hardly ever be without it. Additionally, the three handy power indicator lights on the side of the pen will always let you know the power level of your stylus.

During our Cyber Monday sale, you can pick up the Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets and take advantage of an additional 20% off at checkout when using coupon code CMSAVE20. That means for $31.99, you'll be getting the most out of your tablet screen and using it just like you would a piece of paper.