This is what the Omicron Variant would look like if it was a 60s sci-fi movie

Via Lego Movie and Spiderverse filmmaker Chris Lord Miller:
I particularly like how all the actors sound like 60s sci-fi movie actors (although perhaps it'd be better if it were starring Charlton Heston).
This ten-minute Jonny Baak video tells the backstory of how John Boorman's love-it-or-hate-it 1974 sci-fi film, Zardoz. Who could hate a psychedelic, over-the-top post-apocalyptic film that finds Sean Connery in a red diaper-bikini and hooker boots and whose tagline is "The gun is good, the penis is evil"? Image: Movie poster inset READ THE REST
The Sci-Fi Agenda is "the thinking person's guide to science fiction cinema" personally curated by Markus Amalthea Magnuson, a sci-fi film lover who caught search engine fatigue and wanted to create their own list. From the website: What the most mainstream lists of recommendations share is a tendency towards the least common denominator appeal. Films… READ THE REST
