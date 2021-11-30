This magnificent 1970s custom sex machine van just sold for $40,000

This incredible 1977 Dodge Tradesman B200 custom shaggin' wagon just sold for $40,000. From Bring A Trailer:

The interior features swiveling captain's chairs upholstered in beige vinyl with brown quilted fabric inserts and yellow trim as well as embroidered surfing bananas on the headrests and a Street Van badge on the glove box. Matching quilted beige vinyl covers the engine access panel, and button-tufted beige leather is installed on the door panels. Additional features include brown carpet, black metal dashboard and black velvet dash cover, and wood accents. Amenities consist of power windows, air conditioning, a CB radio, and an overhead Boss head unit and DVD player.

The rear area features button-tufted beige leather covering the side panels, doors, and ceiling as well as amber and blue LED lighting, brown carpet, and a platform bed. Additional amenities include a sunroof, refrigerator, flat-screen TV, mirrored bar, wine bottle storage, power points, and a backlit glass panel with a surfing banana graphic on the floor.