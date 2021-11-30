Andre Weissflog's Tiny Emus makes it easier than ever to jump into an old game or application. Just click on the thumbnail for the system (or system+queued title or demo) that you want and it pops up, ready for action. The emphasis is on 8-bits popular in the UK such as the Commodore 64, Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum.
Tiny Emus: simple emulators of 8-bit computers that launch in the browser
