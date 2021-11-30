Tiny Emus: simple emulators of 8-bit computers that launch in the browser

Rob Beschizza

Andre Weissflog's Tiny Emus makes it easier than ever to jump into an old game or application. Just click on the thumbnail for the system (or system+queued title or demo) that you want and it pops up, ready for action. The emphasis is on 8-bits popular in the UK such as the Commodore 64, Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum.