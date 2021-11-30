Vaccines proving effective against the Omicron variant says Israeli health minister

While we are still waiting for more definitive proof, it would appear that Omicron is not so mutated that it escapes vaccine efficacy. If you are able to be vaccinated and haven't, or are eligible for a booster, please get right to it.

JPost:

There are indications that individuals fully vaccinated against corona within six months or with the booster are also protected against the Omicron variant, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Tuesday, after another two cases were identified, bringing the total to four.



"In the coming days we will have more accurate information about the efficacy of the vaccine against Omicron, but there is already room for optimism, and there are initial indications that those who are vaccinated with a vaccine still valid or with a booster will also be protected from this variant," Horowitz said while visiting the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.



"The vaccine is really crucial right now," said Horowitz. "Anyone who is exposed to the variant without a vaccine will put themselves at unnecessary risk."