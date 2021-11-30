Police arrested a woman who ran out an exit door at Los Angeles Airport's Terminal 1 and tried to wave down a Southwest Flight. She was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and will be given a mental health examination.
Watch: Woman at LAX arrested for running onto the tarmac and wave down a plane
