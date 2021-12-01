Alec Baldwin on Rust killing: "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger."

"The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger."
That's what Alec Baldwin said in the above clip from an ABC News interview by George Stephanopoulos that will air on Thursday night.
From the New York Times:
The exchange came after Mr. Stephanopoulos noted that it had not been part of the script for the trigger to be pulled in that scene. Mr. Baldwin jumped in: "Well, the trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger."
He did not elaborate on why the gun might have gone off in the excerpt ABC provided.
Mr. Baldwin's account adds another layer of mystery onto the fatal shooting, which took place on Oct. 21 on a set of a church near Santa Fe, N.M. Mr. Baldwin was practicing drawing an old-fashioned revolver that he had been told contained no live rounds when it suddenly fired, killing the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and wounding its director, Joel Souza, 48.