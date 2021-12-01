At this airport baggage claim, the luggage is incredibly polite

This video shows a baggage claim at Singapore Changi Airport. I appreciate the this polite system wherein each piece waits its turn to avoid gridlock and pile-ups on the conveyor belt.
Prankster Brad Heasman painted "Welcome to Perth" in huge letters on the roof of his warehouse that's visible from planes landing at Sydney International Airport. For those unfamiliar with Australia's geogrpahy, Sydney is about 2,500 miles across the country from Perth. From Newshub: "There's always planes going overhead here so I have a little giggle… READ THE REST
Last month, pilots reported "a guy in a jetpack" flying beside them above the Los Angeles International Airport. Apparently he returned yesterday. From CNN: "A China Airlines crew reported seeing what appeared to be someone in a jet pack at an approximate altitude of 6,000 feet, about seven miles northwest of Los Angeles International Airport,"… READ THE REST
"Don't start up with your white zone shit again." San Francisco International Airport has enacted a new "quiet airport" plan to reduce unnecessary noise, including limiting the number of announcements broadcast across entire terminals. For example, boarding announcements will only be broadcast near relevant gates. From CNN: Overall, reps for the airport say that more than 90 minutes… READ THE REST
