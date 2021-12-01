CNN suspends Chris Cuomo after documents show he researched brother Andrew's victims

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo often used his cable TV perch to help his brother, then the governor of New York, look good during the Covid pandemic. But he was also using the cable network's resources to research the women that Andrew Cuomo harassed while in office, according to an expose that saw him finally yanked from the air last night.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday evening. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.""When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly," the spokesperson continued. "But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.""However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew," the spokesperson added. "As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

When you read journalists and media folks saying things like "I would have helped my brother too, of course", consider what they're admitting to: that they're prepared to use their positions in the media to discredit victims of sexual assault if the accused is behind their fraternal veil. If nothing else, it suggests the extent of such "understandable" ethical lapses and unethical ventures.