Fisher Price adds bluetooth to classic Chatter Telephone toy

A fine example of the "now you have two problems" joke is "I know, let's add bluetooth!" Fisher Price added bluetooth to the Chatter Telephone.

Its intuitive bulky face design comes with a 'super-advanced' rotary dial and connects to your mobile device via Bluetooth® wireless technology, so you can make and receive real calls through your existing phone plan. This working Chatter Telephone™ is so mobile, it even comes with wheels. Plus, it has grownup functionality like speakerphone and the ability to dial out. Your childhood is calling, now you can actually answer.

I love how the toy has otherwise been downqualitied, e.g. the rolling eyes replaced with stickers. What a perfectly dismal and disheartening thing this is. Classic children's toys garnished with the latest adult problems and defined in detail by the sadistic UX of Bluetooth®. Your childhood is calling, now you can actually answer.