Get 5 years of PlayStation Plus at a discount this Cyber Week

Any modern-day gamer knows that the only way to properly get the most out of your console is to have access to its premium online subscription service. With these services, you can reap the benefits of things like online multiplayer, special discounts and DLC, exclusive game collections, and so much more.

Right now, you can pick up a Playstation Plus: 5-Yr Subscription Stackable Code Bundle for a big discount this Cyber Monday. This bundle will pay for itself on day one with all of the benefits it will provide you. Each month, you'll receive two free games for download, and you'll get exclusive discounts and deals on games, as well as DLC. You'll also get access to fully unhinged multiplayer so you can enjoy your games globally, and without restrictions. Without this subscription, most games will only offer solo play and you won't have access to any online features.

A subscription service to PlayStation Plus wouldn't be complete without cloud storage, allowing you to upload saved games without taking up too much space on your consoles' hard drive. You can even keep saved character profiles on the cloud and access them on another PlayStation console while you're on the go.

As the name of this bundle suggests, the codes are stackable. You'll receive five subscription codes upon purchase that can be used all at once for five complete years of service, or you can share them with your friends and family. Playstation Plus is accessible on PS3, PS4, PS5, and PS Vita consoles.

The Sony Playstation is one of the most critically and commercially successful gaming consoles to have ever been released, and the Playstation Plus is an extension of that superiority. This premium subscription service boasts an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Enhance your gaming experience today with this Playstation Plus: 5-Yr Subscription Stackable Code Bundle and enjoy everything that your Playstation has to offer. Normally $299, this Cyber Monday, you can snag this bundle for 26% off, dropping the price down to just $219.