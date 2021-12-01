"In Heaven" from David Lynch's Eraserhead is one of my favorite scenes of all time

Popkin

I remember the wild excitement that came over me the first time I saw Eraserhead, and got to the scene where "the lady in the radiator" performs the song In Heaven. I immediately fell in love with everything about it, and had to re-watch this part of the movie over and over throughout the following week. The eeriness of the song, her strange, puffy cheeks, and the fever dream atmosphere of this scene are forever burnt into my mind. 