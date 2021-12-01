I remember the wild excitement that came over me the first time I saw Eraserhead, and got to the scene where "the lady in the radiator" performs the song In Heaven. I immediately fell in love with everything about it, and had to re-watch this part of the movie over and over throughout the following week. The eeriness of the song, her strange, puffy cheeks, and the fever dream atmosphere of this scene are forever burnt into my mind.
"In Heaven" from David Lynch's Eraserhead is one of my favorite scenes of all time
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- David Lynch
- eraserhead
Watch: Ant Head by David Lynch
Ant Head (2018) is a video made by David Lynch for his album, Thought Gang, which he collaborated on with composer Angelo Badalamenti. The video features the songs "Frank 2000" and "Woodcutters From Fiery Ships." I always find myself in a complete trance as I watch the ants crawl around this misshapen head, which is… READ THE REST
David Lynch's "Crazy Clown Time" is a wild ride
"Crazy Clown Time" (Official Video) is a song and music video by artist and director David Lynch. Lynch is celebrated for his films and visual art, but his lesser-known musical work is pretty awesome, too. The video features a bunch of seemingly intoxicated party people, losing their minds in a backyard together. They dance, scream,… READ THE REST
David Lynch directed this funny pasta commercial
David Lynch directed this 1991 commercial for Barilla Pasta. The commercial begins with a little girl falling off her bike outside a restaurant. A man sitting at a table runs over to see if she's ok, sits her down, and then runs inside to the kitchen and makes her a dish of Barilla Pasta. The… READ THE REST
Save 20% this Cyber Week on a holiday-themed Advent calendar full of goodies
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The holiday season is upon us, which means it's that time of year to indulge in the things that make us happy while we're surrounded by loved ones. Of course, indulging… READ THE REST
Boost your productivity with 40% in Cyber Week savings on over 200 Mac apps
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Back in school, mastering subjects like calculus and French was of utmost importance. But as you go about life, adulting your way through your complex personal issues and your chosen profession,… READ THE REST
This Cyber Week, make using your tablet easier than ever with 20% off this stylus pen
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. By now, we all know how useful iPads and digital tablets are. Their functionality and versatility make them a handy tool whether we're utilizing them for personal or professional use. Even… READ THE REST