Japan suspends international arrivals for remainder of 2021

Citing concerns over the new coronavirus variant, the government of Japan has instructed airlines to stop taking new reservations for international flights. So far the island nation has two confirmed Omicron variant cases. The first was a Namibian diplomat and the second, who was fully vaccinated, arrived in Japan from Peru via Doha.
From Japan Today:
Japan banned all foreign visitors starting Tuesday. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the step is an emergency precaution against the new variant. The ban tentatively extends through the end of the year. The government is also requiring Japanese citizens arriving in the country to quarantine for up to 14 days.