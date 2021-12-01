Life in Transition is a striking animation by creator of the Cartoon Network show Courage the Cowardly Dog

Popkin

Life in Transition (2005) is a beautiful, strange, and absolutely unique animation by John R. Dilworth, the mastermind behind the beloved Cartoon Network show, Courage the Cowardly Dog. The amount of creativity that Dilworth packed into these 4 minutes is mindblowing. I've always been a big fan of Courage the Cowardly Dog, so it's a big treat to see some of the creator's more personal work.