Once again we return to the Halo universe, hoping beyond all hope that Halo can find some glimmer of its Bungie era greatness.

Having embittered and pissed off Cortana, we apparently get a new cheerful Cortana. The Chief still loves humanity, even tho humanity includes the people who wrote this script.

I hope the multiplayer is really good, you know like Halo 3. The story can not be as engaging as Halo: Reach. This franchise needs to be retired before there is a Police Academy crossover.