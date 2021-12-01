Mysterious blast leaves big crater on uninhabited New York island

On Sunday, a loud explosion was heard all around the uninhabited Fox Island off the south shore of Long Island, new York. The boom resonated as far as sixteen miles away. The mysterious blast left a big crater—four feet wide by two feet deep—on the beach. Authorities are investigating and seeking out the operators of boats that were nearby at the time. From WLNY:

"Obviously, our department is concerned as to why someone would detonate a device of this size and magnitude on an uninhabited island," Suffolk County Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said[…]

Investigators say it could have been anything from a pipe bomb to dynamite, and are not ruling out that it was a possible trial run for a future criminal act. They are imploring the public for tips.