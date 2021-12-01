NYC is opening the first safe injection sites in the US

New York City's mayor Bill de Blasio has announced two safe injection sites located in Washington Heights and East Harlem. They won't be staffed by the city, but instead by a non-profit organization called OnPoint NYC that the city funds.

Safe injection sites have existed in Canada and Europe for decades, and their proponents praise them for creating friendly and non-punitive relations between addicts and the government. According to the NYT, cities like Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, and Seattle have all worked toward supervised injection.

The news comes at a crucial moment when street drugs are becoming increasingly dangerous.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that for the first time, more than 100,000 Americans died of a drug overdose in a 12-month period, largely due to the flooding of synthetic opioids like fentanyl into the illicit drug supply. Vice

Full NYT article here