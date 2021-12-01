This beautifully shot video shows female red crabs on Christmas Island raising their claws and shaking their bodies, releasing a dark stream — which happens to be their eggs — into the ocean. The nighttime event occurred November 28th "during the crabs' annual migration," according to the video's Storyful YouTube page. If you've never seen this crab "dance" before, it's definitely worth a watch.
These red crabs raise their claws and shake out their eggs in gorgeous video
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- christmas island
- crabs
- Delightful Creatures
Japan suspends international arrivals for remainder of 2021
Citing concerns over the new coronavirus variant, the government of Japan has instructed airlines to stop taking new reservations for international flights. So far the island nation has two confirmed Omicron variant cases. The first was a Namibian diplomat and the second, who was fully vaccinated, arrived in Japan from Peru via Doha. From Japan… READ THE REST
Some real hip-hop sh!t from Snoop Dogg
Recently turned 50, Snoop Dogg has gone animated. You will be unsurprised that an animated Snoog smokes almost as much dope as the real thing. READ THE REST
Before Trump became a theocratic fascist, he was "very pro-choice"
Trump doesn't believe in anything but enriching himself, so it's no surprise he will say anything if he thinks it will lead to more money or power. Here he is in a 1999 news interview saying that as president, he'd support 3rd trimester and partial birth abortions. READ THE REST
This quadcopter drone is on sale for over 70% off for Cyber Week
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Holiday gift shopping is never easy. Whether you're looking to buy something unique and meaningful for your family and friends, or if you're looking to treat yourself this season, there are… READ THE REST
Save 20% this Cyber Week on a holiday-themed Advent calendar full of goodies
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The holiday season is upon us, which means it's that time of year to indulge in the things that make us happy while we're surrounded by loved ones. Of course, indulging… READ THE REST
Boost your productivity with 40% in Cyber Week savings on over 200 Mac apps
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Back in school, mastering subjects like calculus and French was of utmost importance. But as you go about life, adulting your way through your complex personal issues and your chosen profession,… READ THE REST