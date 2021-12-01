These red crabs raise their claws and shake out their eggs in gorgeous video

Carla Sinclair

This beautifully shot video shows female red crabs on Christmas Island raising their claws and shaking their bodies, releasing a dark stream — which happens to be their eggs — into the ocean. The nighttime event occurred November 28th "during the crabs' annual migration," according to the video's Storyful YouTube page. If you've never seen this crab "dance" before, it's definitely worth a watch.