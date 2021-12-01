This dog comes up with a great solution when a cat takes over his bed

Carla Sinclair

What should a pup do when its feline housemate takes over its bed? Some dogs might fight for their rightful property, while others might sulk and walk away. But this Great Pyrenees named Dill has the perfect solution — simply use the soft furry intruder as a cushion, much to the kitty's chagrin.

@lindsaycurtis1

Reply to @nazreenquintin it's just me laughing lol #fyp #funny

♬ original sound – Lindsay Curtis