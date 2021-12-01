I like the advertisements for the new Matrix movie because they aren't really giving much away. It is entirely likely there isn't much to give away, and the Matrix reboot involves someone simply rebooting the Matrix — but hey!
This new 'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer is dark and wet
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- something strange is afoot at the circle k
Fisher Price adds bluetooth to classic Chatter Telephone toy
A fine example of the "now you have two problems" joke is "I know, let's add bluetooth!" Fisher Price added bluetooth to the Chatter Telephone. Its intuitive bulky face design comes with a 'super-advanced' rotary dial and connects to your mobile device via Bluetooth® wireless technology, so you can make and receive real calls through… READ THE REST
Life in Transition is a striking animation by creator of the Cartoon Network show Courage the Cowardly Dog
Life in Transition (2005) is a beautiful, strange, and absolutely unique animation by John R. Dilworth, the mastermind behind the beloved Cartoon Network show, Courage the Cowardly Dog. The amount of creativity that Dilworth packed into these 4 minutes is mindblowing. I've always been a big fan of Courage the Cowardly Dog, so it's a… READ THE REST
People in Ireland are asked "What is pornography?" in 1972
In this short series of interviews from 1972, people on the street in Ireland are stopped and asked, "What Is Pornography?" My favorite part in the video is when a young man gets flustered by the question and says, "I couldn't tell ya," as he cracks a shy smile. An elderly woman standing next to… READ THE REST
Save 20% this Cyber Week on a holiday-themed Advent calendar full of goodies
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The holiday season is upon us, which means it's that time of year to indulge in the things that make us happy while we're surrounded by loved ones. Of course, indulging… READ THE REST
Boost your productivity with 40% in Cyber Week savings on over 200 Mac apps
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Back in school, mastering subjects like calculus and French was of utmost importance. But as you go about life, adulting your way through your complex personal issues and your chosen profession,… READ THE REST
This Cyber Week, make using your tablet easier than ever with 20% off this stylus pen
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. By now, we all know how useful iPads and digital tablets are. Their functionality and versatility make them a handy tool whether we're utilizing them for personal or professional use. Even… READ THE REST