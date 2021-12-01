To protest Covid mandates, California town declares itself "constitutional republic"

Oroville, California has been around since the gold rush (hence the name) and today, it is home to about 20,000 people. This month, a declaration passed by the City Council stated that the community is now a "constitutional republic."

Here's what that means, according to the declaration.

"Any executive orders issued by the State of California or by the United States federal government that are overreaching or clearly violate our constitutionally protected rights will not be enforced by the City of Oroville against its citizens."

In other words, it's not unlike the sanctuary city designation.

According to the LA Times, the county where Oroville resides has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, with 51.9% of adults at least partially vaccinated.

One resident, an unvaccinated pastor, told the LA Times that the decision to become a "constitutional republic" comes after vaccine mandates were "crossing the line." The county has had over 25,000 Covid cases and over 300 deaths.

Full LA Times article here.