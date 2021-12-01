Tucson police officer fired after fatally shooting a man in a wheelchair nine times in the back

A Tucson police officer fatally shot a man in a motorized wheelchair nine times in the back. Richard Lee Richards, the 61-year-old man who was entering a Lowes store when shot, immediately fell out of his chair and dropped to the ground, dying shortly after. His crime? He was trying to get away from the cop after being accused of carrying a knife and stealing a toolbox from Walmart.

In an unusual move, the Tucson Police Department fired the officer, Ryan Remington, who had a Taser but chose not to use it. He had been working with the department for four years.

From USA Today: