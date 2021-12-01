Tucson police officer fired after fatally shooting a man in a wheelchair nine times in the back

A Tucson police officer fatally shot a man in a motorized wheelchair nine times in the back. Richard Lee Richards, the 61-year-old man who was entering a Lowes store when shot, immediately fell out of his chair and dropped to the ground, dying shortly after. His crime? He was trying to get away from the cop after being accused of carrying a knife and stealing a toolbox from Walmart.
In an unusual move, the Tucson Police Department fired the officer, Ryan Remington, who had a Taser but chose not to use it. He had been working with the department for four years.
From USA Today:
Before Richards entered the Lowe's, a Walmart employee had reported Richards was suspected of shoplifting a toolbox, Tucson police chief Chris Magnus said Tuesday at a news conference. When asked to show a receipt, the Walmart employee told police that Richards pulled out a knife and said, "Here's your receipt."
After Richards left the Walmart store, Remington followed him around the parking lot and can be seen on video calling for backup. …
Video captured by Lowe's security cameras show Richards enter the store in a wheelchair followed by the two officers with their guns drawn a few feet behind him.
"Stop now. You need to —" Taylor starts saying but is interrupted by Remington firing his gun, according to the body camera video.
Richards was facing away from the officers when Remington fired his gun nine times at Richards' back and side, body camera footage shows. Richards immediately fell out of his chair as Remington rushed toward him and handcuffed the man, who remained crumpled on the ground.
The Pima County Attorney's Office is reviewing the fatal shooting for possible criminal charges against Remington.