The fantastic band Wet Leg, hailing from Isle of Wight, appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert today. Watch them perform "Chaise Longue," "Too Late Now," "Oh No," and "Wet Dream"
Watch Wet Leg perform on the Tiny Desk Concert
