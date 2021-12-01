80snewsscreens is a fantastic Instagram feed featuring screengrabs from 1980s TV news segments, promos, and on-the-street interviews with excellent "lower thirds," the text or graphics added to the bottom of the video. (Don't miss the sister feed either: 90snewsscreens.)
Wife number two, junk car supplier, computer chuckles, and other fantastic screengrabs from 1980s TV news
Excellent collection of Soviet television computer graphics from the 1980s
Perfect visual inspiration for your next vaporwave music video. From Архив Видачества: Digitization of a unique demo reel, containing various (including never aired) screen cards and openings of USSR television, made in 3D and 2D graphics. Assumed year of creation — 1989, recording was made on a 1-inch Fuji tape by Kadr-103SC VTR, editing software… READ THE REST
Florida man caught on camera cutting satellite cables and knocking eight TV stations off the air
This week in Panama City Beach, Florida, a mysterious man was caught on surveillance video slicing satellite cables at the WJHG TV network headquarters, knocking eight stations off the air, including at least two for a couple of days. Crews worked overnight to repair the broadcasting equipment. Police are still seeking the man, reported "as… READ THE REST
The Fonz's leather jacket is up for auction
Henry Winkler who famously played Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on Happy Days is auctioning off one of his iconic leather jackets as worn on the show. Part of a lot including two white t-shirts, denim jeans, a pair of screen-worn boots, and an assortment of photos and posters, Bonham's expects the full outfit to hit $50,000… READ THE REST
