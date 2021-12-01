Wife number two, junk car supplier, computer chuckles, and other fantastic screengrabs from 1980s TV news

David Pescovitz

80snewsscreens is a fantastic Instagram feed featuring screengrabs from 1980s TV news segments, promos, and on-the-street interviews with excellent "lower thirds," the text or graphics added to the bottom of the video. (Don't miss the sister feed either: 90snewsscreens.)