Ancient mammoth tusk found on the deep ocean floor

"You start to 'expect the unexpected' when exploring the deep sea, but I'm still stunned that we came upon the ancient tusk of a mammoth," says Steven Haddock, senior scientist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.

Haddock and underwater robot pilot Randy Pickett spotted the strange specimen 10,000 feet down at the bottom of the ocean around 185 miles off the coast of California. They grabbed a tiny sample back in 2019 and returned a few months ago to collect the complete tusk. Early testing estimates that the tusk is more than 100,000 years old. From MBARI: