IKEA staff and customers forced to sleep in the store due to blizzard

Last night, more than 30 people had an unplanned slumber party at an IKEA in Aalborg Denmark after a massive snowstorm stranded them on the property.

"We slept in the furniture exhibitions and our showroom on the first floor, where we have beds, mattresses and sofa beds," IKEA manager Peter Elmose said.

Around two dozen employees and six customers were able to "pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try," he said. According to the Associated Press, "they spent the evening watching television and eating, adding it went 'super well. It's been a good night. All fun.'"

If they had been trapped for a week, the situation would be a great premise for a JG Ballard short story.

