Surgeon fined $3,000 for amputating wrong leg

Oops! A surgeon in Austria accidentally amputated the wrong leg of her octogenarian patient and now she's out $3,000. She blames the botched operation on "human error."

From The Guardian:

The surgeon had marked the wrong leg of the 82-year-old patient for amputation ahead of the operation in May in the central town of Freistadt, noticing the mistake two days after carrying out the surgery.

The court awarded €5,000 in damages plus interest to the widow of the patient, who died before the case came to court.

The surgeon said there had been a flaw in the chain of control in the operating theatre. She has since moved to another clinic and can appeal against the judgement.