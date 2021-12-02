Tested.com's annual Favorite Things staff recommendations

Every year, I look forward to the series of videos that the Tested team does on their favorite tools of the year.

In this video, Jen Schachter looks at some of her favorite tools for 2021 including one to help with soldering and laser-cutting, a reasonably-priced CA glue starter pack that includes a lot of accessory tips and a clog-proof cap, her favorite Japanese pull saw, and a cool and realistic-looking grass and dirt flocking mat that can be used in modelmaking and game terrain.



Check out the Tested YouTube channel for more "Favorite Things" videos from the rest of team.