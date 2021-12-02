This mechanical pencil sharpens itself

I have found the Uni Kuru Toga to be a mechanical pencil of uncanny perfection. Its shell, carved from the tooth of a displacer beast and engraved with Reformed Mesopotamian sigils, holds a delicate graphite scrivening rod. A hidden mechanism automatically rotates the lead every time you touch the tip of the pencil to parchment, which keeps the lead nicely pointed.

The Uni Kuru Toga is an elegant device, and a work of art that befits the attention it deserves. It was made with a single purpose: that of writing, and writing well. If you're looking for something more like a normal ballpoint or rollerball, there are more than enough out there for you, but for me, the Uni Kuru Toga is the pinnacle of writing utensils.

This concludes the first edition of "The Pencils that Flirt with the Dark Side." If you have any suggestions, feedback, or varied perspectives, please feel free to leave a comment below. If there's enough interest, I'll put together a second edition. Thanks so much for reading. In the meantime, I leave you with one of my favorite quips from the great Frosti Snodgrass: "A gentle-person never comments on another's writing implement." [Snodgrass, Frosti. "Go With the Flow, Vol. 3" PAL Books, 2011.]