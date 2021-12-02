Video shows a 69-year-old man getting rescued 22 hours after his boat capsized

A 69-year-old man sat on top of his capsized boat, clinging to its propeller, drifting for 22 hours before Japan's coast guard spotted him. The rescuers, who had received a call from the man's colleagues, found him 18 miles away from where he'd started, off the coast of Japan's subtropical island Yakushima.
From The Washington Post:
"We are coming! Hold on tight!" a team of rescuers called to the man as they approached the boat.
The man was able to talk and was taken to a hospital after the rescuers brought him back to port.
It was unclear what the man was doing at the time of the accident and what caused the boat to capsize.
Here is video of the rescue: