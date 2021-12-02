Video shows a 69-year-old man getting rescued 22 hours after his boat capsized

A 69-year-old man sat on top of his capsized boat, clinging to its propeller, drifting for 22 hours before Japan's coast guard spotted him. The rescuers, who had received a call from the man's colleagues, found him 18 miles away from where he'd started, off the coast of Japan's subtropical island Yakushima.

From The Washington Post:

"We are coming! Hold on tight!" a team of rescuers called to the man as they approached the boat.

The man was able to talk and was taken to a hospital after the rescuers brought him back to port.

It was unclear what the man was doing at the time of the accident and what caused the boat to capsize.