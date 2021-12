For the third night of The Hanukkah Sessions 2021, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin performed "Copacabana" by the great Barry Pincus, aka Barry Manilow!

Grohl's humor, joy, and talent in The Hanukkah Sessions is a wonderful gift for the ages. Below, the two take on tracks from The Ramones, Van Halen, and Lisa Loeb.