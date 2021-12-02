Watch the strange sight of a truck dragging a car that somehow got pinned underneath it

It's weird enough to see a car pinned under a semi-truck being dragged sideways down a highway. Even weirder still is that as the person shooting the video drives by, a passenger in the trapped car sticks a hand out of the window and gives an enthusiastic wave, as if it's just another happy sunny day in Illinois (where this took place, according to 5Chicago). Fortunately nobody was injured.

And if this post seems familiar, it's because it is. In October we posted about another truck cruising down a highway that seemed oblivious to the fact that it was pushing a sideways car. But in the October case, the small car was right in front of the truck, rather than pinned underneath the side of the trailer.