Like Chick Tracts, but "for the kids!," Davey and Goliath has always attracted me yet, creeped me out.

The opening moments of this holiday-themed claymation story look great — Goliath the doggy dreaming of sledding or snowboarding on a giant bone. Happy animated doggies are awesome. I do not know how long it takes them to tell me that some mythical, long-dead, dude in a robe is the answer to all my problems… but the first few moments were awfully nostalgic.