Get inspired with these simple tips on taking magical wintertime photos

What better time to grab a camera and head for the outdoors than in the dead of winter? Even the simplest "props," like bubbles and spiderwebs, are transformed into spectacular photo subjects with just a little frost and patience, as shown in yet another stunning video by photographer Jens of Another Perspective.

Although a macro lens would help capture these beautiful, fleeting images, Jens' "Winter Photography Ideas" will inspire even the camera-challenged to just step outside with eyes wide open.