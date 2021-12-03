Hundreds of dead birds mysteriously fell from the sky in Spain

More than 200 dead starlings dropped from the sky in Ferrol, Spain and nobody knows why. The strange event occurred on November 26 near the Juan Cardona Hospital. From Coast to Coast:

A mystified witness to the nightmarish scene[…] indicated that the birds "came out of the trees in the emergency area of the hospital," briefly took to the sky, and then just as quickly fell to the ground. An official with the city told a local media outlet that "The birds have been collected and we are now waiting to find out what happened," but cautioned that "we are told it won't be easy."

A similar thing happened last year near Tarragona, Spain and, according to reports, may have been related to pollution from petrochemical plants in the area.

🔵SECCIÓN SALUD: Le preguntamos a Carlos Piñeiro, nuestro colaborador médico, que pudo haber provocado la muerte de estorninos esta mañana en Caranza

ESCÚCHALO AQUÍ🔴https://t.co/4EX2LkEHyV pic.twitter.com/bPBUCPIYCQ — RadioVoz Ferrol (@RadiovozFerrol) November 26, 2021