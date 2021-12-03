Man on flight snarls like zombie

Rob Beschizza

The latest viral video of an air traveler losing their temper—10m views and counting—doesn't show any acts of overt violence or criminality beyond disrupting a flight and disobeying the flight crew. But as in-flight horror goes, it doesn't get much more menacing than "man gnashing teeth and snarling alone in his chair like a zombie." The usual cautions about illness, drugs and other human frailties apply.

(This appears to be the original posting, but unless it's racist to snarl like a freshly-turned revenant it's been edited or given a misleading caption)

@funnydenny

God bless flight attendants and pilots for what they have to deal with. #kevin #americanairlines #lax #slc #meltdown #flightattendant #labourday

♬ original sound – FunnyDenny