Mark Cuban just bought a town in Texas

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban just purchased the town of Mustang, Texas. Insert Schitt's Creek joke here. The 77-acre property about an hour south of Dallas has a population of 21 and boasts a trailer park, strip club, and not much else. On Google Maps, Wispers Cabaret is now showing as "Mark Cubaret." From CNN:

The reason [he bought it], Cuban told the Dallas Morning News: A buddy needed to sell it.

"I don't know what if anything I will do with it," Cuban told the paper[…]

The town was reportedly put up for sale in 2017 for $4 million, but [Dallas real estate broker] Turner said it was overpriced, even when they slashed the listing price in half.