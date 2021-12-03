Omicron sending more young children to hospital says South Africa official

Symptoms from omicron, Covid's new variant, seem to be mild so far, according to scientists studying the outbreak in South Africa. But this might not be the case for young children, who are being hospitalized in one South African town for Covid five times more now than they were in May.

In a recent press conference, government adviser Waasila Jassat said that in May of this year, less than 20 children in South Africa's city of Tshwane Metro were hospitalized for Covid, according to Daily Beast. But from November 14–27 — in just a two-week window — the city saw more than 100 children hospitalized for Covid.

"The incidence in those under 5 is now second highest, second only to those over 60. The trend that we're seeing now, that is different to what we've seen before, is a particular increase in hospital admissions in children under 5 years," she said.

According to Daily Beast: