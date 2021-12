Oskar Stålberg's Townscaper is one of the most relaxing and well-polished city-building toys of all time. And now you can play it in the browser, free of charge.

Oh. What's this?



A free Townscaper web demo, playable straight in the browser: https://t.co/yuiioimXGg



🕊️💦🌊🏡🏤⛪️🏤🏡🌊💦🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Hg0f187xsb — Oskar Stålberg (@OskSta) December 1, 2021

I noticed that there is a bundle on Steam titled "Serene City Builders" which I feel may also be of great interest to those clicking on this headline.