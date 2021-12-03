This multi-device charger ensures time's always on your side for under $15

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

From getting through the slew of work emails you've been putting off answering to making sure you're place is stocked with all the goodies necessary to feed all your holiday visitors this month, you've got a lot to get done in a limited amount of time. And the last thing you have patience for is waiting around for all your gadgets to charge, one by one. Who has that kind of time, anyway?

Look, it's almost the year 2022, and if you're still gassing up every one of your gadgets one at a time, there's surely a more efficient solution you can implement into your daily routine. That's where this brilliant 3-in-1 USB charging cable comes into play. Boasting three different charging outputs, you can gas up a multitude of devices in one go, cutting charging time down significantly.

This time-saving charging cable comes equipped with Type-C, Micro USB, and Lightning interfaces, meaning you can use it to replenish the batteries of your many different devices, even if they're from varying manufacturers. It's perfect for, say, your iPhone and your off-brand wireless buds.

Built to last, the 3-in-1 USB charging cable was built with longevity in mind, complete with protective reinforcement where the nylon wire meets the output, smart chip protection, and a 47-inch-long woven wire ideal for any twisting or bending, never getting awkwardly knotted. And thanks to its lightweight design, you can easily pop it in your bag and take it with you to work, on trips, and beyond.

From its compatibility and portable design to its long-lasting make and included manufacturer's 30-day guarantee, it's no wonder so many people are choosing this charger as their everyday go-to. And with convenience like this on your side, you'll have more time than you know what to do with.

Save big on the 3-in-1 USB Charging Cable with Cyber Monday code CMSAVE20, making it just $11.99.