Wanda and Jamal are getting a Netflix movie called The Thanksgiving Text

Six years ago, Wanda Dench accidentally sent a Thanksgiving invite to seventeen-year-old Jamal Hinton, thinking it was her grandchild. Jamal pointed out the mistake but asked to join anyway, and Wanda agreed, saying "that's what grandmas do… feed everyone!" The pair met up for the holiday and the story, for one reason or another, went mega-viral.

In the six years since then, the duo has shared each thanksgiving holiday and documented their friendship on social media. According to Variety, Netflix wants to turn the heartwarming story into a movie titled The Thanksgiving Text.

Abdul Williams ("Salt-N-Pepa," "The Bobby Brown Story") is writing the screenplay. Netflix has not set a director, nor has it cast the film.

I'll admit that I was initially skeptical that this was a good idea (why mess with a good thing?) but hey, maybe it'll end up being just as charming as the social media saga.

I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix. We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can't wait to tell our story on the big screen! 🎥🍾 pic.twitter.com/0heCmEWMDM — Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) December 2, 2021