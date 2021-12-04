If you liked the music in 2001: A Space Odyssey listen to "Requiem, Apparitions & San Francisco Polyphony"

"Requiem, Apparitions & San Francisco Polyphony" is an eerie, beautiful album used in the soundtrack for 2001: A Space Odyssey. The tracks on this album utilize micropolyphony, "a type of 20th-century musical texture involving the use of sustained dissonant chords that shift slowly over time."

The technique was developed by György Ligeti, who explained it as follows: "The complex polyphony of the individual parts is embodied in a harmonic-musical flow, in which the harmonies do not change suddenly, but merge into one another; one clearly discernible interval combination is gradually blurred, and from this cloudiness it is possible to discern a new interval combination taking shape." [Micropolyphony]

When I listen to this minimalist soundtrack at night while I draw or read, I always start to imagine that I'm drifting through the darkness of outer space.