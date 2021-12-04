Legal experts recommend Alec Baldwin STFU

The Los Angeles Times shares a report of lawyers baffled by Alec Baldwin's decision to hold an interview over the death of Halyna Hutchins.

LA Times:

But the decision to speak on national television during an active criminal investigation, and amid two civil lawsuits, was a highly risky tactic that could compound problems for Baldwin, according to several legal and public relations experts who spoke to The Times.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani, who is co-founder of the Los Angeles-based firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, called the interview a "mistake" because Baldwin's statements can be used against him in court but will be of no use for the defense.