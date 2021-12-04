Mr. Bitchin is a 2013 documentary about the extraordinary painter Robert Williams

You can watch this full documentary about artist Robert Williams, Mr. Bitchin, on YouTube for free. This 2013 film takes a deep look into the story of painter and cartoonist Robert Williams. Williams is the founder of Juxtapoz magazine and one of the artists who produced and drew for the classic underground comic book series Zap Comix.
I first came across his insane cartoons in Zap, and was instantly blown away by how energetic and trippy they are. He's been one of my favorite artists ever since.
YouTube description:
Explores the remarkable art and life of painter extraordinaire Robert Williams an American underground legend, examining the territory between pop culture and fine art, and measuring the multiple meanings of "success" – financial, artistic, popular and critical.
A documentary feature that offers insight into the multiple American counter-cultures of the late 20th century by following the great American artist and underground legend, Robert Williams' extraordinary path.