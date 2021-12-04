Mr. Bitchin is a 2013 documentary about the extraordinary painter Robert Williams

You can watch this full documentary about artist Robert Williams, Mr. Bitchin, on YouTube for free. This 2013 film takes a deep look into the story of painter and cartoonist Robert Williams. Williams is the founder of Juxtapoz magazine and one of the artists who produced and drew for the classic underground comic book series Zap Comix.

I first came across his insane cartoons in Zap, and was instantly blown away by how energetic and trippy they are. He's been one of my favorite artists ever since.

