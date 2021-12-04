New trailer for HBO's adaptation of "Station Eleven"

Emily St. John Mandel's Station Eleven is a pretty unconventional text, but it's widely celebrated because of how much its 15-years-after-the-apocalypse captures the human condition. Unfortunately, the first teaser trailer left much to be desired, dwelling largely on abstracts and the story's pandemic connections (which is more of a MacGuffin than anything). The new trailer, above, gives a better look at the actual story within the book, which gets me much more excited about the series.

The 10-episode miniseries is slated to premiere December 16 on HBO Max.